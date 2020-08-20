UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Surpass 940,000

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:09 PM

Russia registered 4,785 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 942,106, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday

Meanwhile, 110 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 16,099.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 688 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 255,136, the response center said.

According to the statement, 755,513 people have recovered so far, including 6,090 over the past day.

As of Wednesday, 224,167 people were still under medical observation, while over 33.5 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.

