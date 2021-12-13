UrduPoint.com

Russian COVID-19 Cases Top 10 Mln

MOSCOW, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,016,896, the official monitoring and response center said in a statement Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,132 to 289,483, while the number of recoveries increased by 31,391 to 8,741,355.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,862 new cases, taking its total to 1,984,378. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,012 new cases.

Over 74 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday and more than 67 million had been fully vaccinated.

