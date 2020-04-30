UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Top 100,000, Death Toll Over 1,000

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

Russia reported a new daily record of 7,099 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total to 106,498 as of Thursday, official data showed

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia reported a new daily record of 7,099 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total to 106,498 as of Thursday, official data showed.

The death toll increased by 101 to 1,073, while 11,619 people have recovered, including 1,333 over the last 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 3,093 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 53,739.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Thursday that 208,236 people were under medical observation as of Wednesday.

