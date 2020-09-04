Russian Defense Minister Says Got Inoculated With Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday he had been inoculated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday he had been inoculated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the Defense Ministry.

This Friday, Shoigu is taking part in a meeting of defense chiefs from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"When asked by his foreign colleagues, Sergei Shoigu said he had recently been inoculated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the vaccine was presented to the defense chiefs.