Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says 6.8Mln Citizens Got Both Shots Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Over 11.1 million Russian citizens were inoculated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, while 6.8 million citizens got both shots of the vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Over 11.1 million Russian citizens were inoculated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, while 6.8 million citizens got both shots of the vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"As of now, over 11.1 million of our citizens were vaccinated with the first component. A total of 6.8 million of our citizens received both components," Golikova told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

