MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We expect the approval from the WHO in the fall," Dmitriev told India Today.