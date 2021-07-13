Russian Direct Investment Fund Expects WHO's Approval Of Sputnik V In Fall
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:27 PM
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.
"We expect the approval from the WHO in the fall," Dmitriev told India Today.