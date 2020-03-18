Russian Election Commission Chief: If COVID-19 Situations Worsens, No Vote on Constitution

If the situation with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worsens, nobody is going to hold a vote on constitutional amendments, currently scheduled for April 22, Ella Pamfilova, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Russia, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) If the situation with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worsens, nobody is going to hold a vote on constitutional amendments, currently scheduled for April 22, Ella Pamfilova, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Russia, said Wednesday.

"I would like to stress once again that in case of a widespread pandemic, nobody is going to hold a vote, but advance warning is a good defense and we are all ready for preventive measures," Pamfilova said, adding that relevant agencies were working very effectively.

The commission chief urged the media to avoid speculation on the topic and creating conditions for "artificial panic."