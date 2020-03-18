UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Election Commission Chief: If COVID-19 Situations Worsens, No Vote On Constitution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

Russian Election Commission Chief: If COVID-19 Situations Worsens, No Vote on Constitution

If the situation with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worsens, nobody is going to hold a vote on constitutional amendments, currently scheduled for April 22, Ella Pamfilova, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Russia, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) If the situation with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worsens, nobody is going to hold a vote on constitutional amendments, currently scheduled for April 22, Ella Pamfilova, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Russia, said Wednesday.

"I would like to stress once again that in case of a widespread pandemic, nobody is going to hold a vote, but advance warning is a good defense and we are all ready for preventive measures," Pamfilova said, adding that relevant agencies were working very effectively.

The commission chief urged the media to avoid speculation on the topic and creating conditions for "artificial panic."

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote April Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and h ..

10 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago

Australian cricketers may withdraw from IPL 2020 d ..

16 minutes ago

Digital approaches help culture, tourism industry ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 response fund launched

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.