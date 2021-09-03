Russian Embassy Says Unaware of New Deliveries of COVID-19 Tests to North Korea

UrduPoint.com

The Russian Embassy in North Korea has no information on the reported supply of several hundred thousand Russian COVID-19 test systems to the country, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday

Media reports suggest that Russia supplied Pyongyang with hundreds of thousands of test kits for COVID-19 this year.

"At the end of February 2020, Russia transferred 1,500 rapid diagnostic test kits for COVID-19 to the DPRK embassy in Moscow. We believe that they were delivered to Pyongyang. We were not informed about other supplies," the embassy said in a statement.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases in the country so far. At the same time, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for tougher epidemic prevention measures in the country at a Politburo meeting on Thursday, the official Korean Central news Agency reports.

