Russian Experts Allow Use Of Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine For Elderly - Health Minister

Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:18 PM

Russian experts have approved the use of the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus for people aged 60 and over, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

"Experts have given permission to use the Sputnik Light vaccine for people over 60, it is mainly used as a booster shot," Murashko told reporters.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine was registered in early May in Russia, with its efficacy at 79.4%.

Earlier this week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that Sputnik Light showed a high safety profile and a 93.5% efficacy in Paraguay's ongoing vaccination campaign.

