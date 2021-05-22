UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Vaccine Work With Palestine On Track Amid MidEast Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:01 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Vaccine Work With Palestine on Track Amid MidEast Tensions

Moscow is making the utmost effort to ensure that recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not affect the plans to deliver Russian coronavirus vaccine to Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Moscow is making the utmost effort to ensure that recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not affect the plans to deliver Russian coronavirus vaccine to Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"We are making every effort to ensure that the current tensions linked to Eastern Jerusalem and Gaza Strip do not have a negative impact on the interaction of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Palestinian health ministry regarding future deliveries of the Russian vaccine," the ministry said.

"The plans in question are being developed, the medication must be prepared for delivery within the deadlines that are agreed by both sides," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Palestine Moscow Russia Gaza Jerusalem Coronavirus

Recent Stories

272 development schemes chalked out for Southern P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmir cause; will ..

2 minutes ago

Some 300 People Get Food Poisoning in Northeastern ..

2 minutes ago

Armeena Khan receives certificate over public serv ..

8 minutes ago

2 robbers held in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Study Finds 96% of COVID-19 Patients Have Antibodi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.