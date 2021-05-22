Russian Foreign Ministry Says Vaccine Work With Palestine on Track Amid MidEast Tensions

Moscow is making the utmost effort to ensure that recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not affect the plans to deliver Russian coronavirus vaccine to Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Moscow is making the utmost effort to ensure that recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not affect the plans to deliver Russian coronavirus vaccine to Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"We are making every effort to ensure that the current tensions linked to Eastern Jerusalem and Gaza Strip do not have a negative impact on the interaction of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Palestinian health ministry regarding future deliveries of the Russian vaccine," the ministry said.

"The plans in question are being developed, the medication must be prepared for delivery within the deadlines that are agreed by both sides," the ministry said.