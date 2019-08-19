Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Russian Travelers of Dengue Fever Outbreak in Costa Rica

The Situational Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday warned Russian citizens of the potential risks of traveling to Costa Rica due to an outbreak of the viral Dengue fever that was registered there

"Costa Rica - an outbreak of Dengue fever has been recorded in the country," the center posted on Twitter.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is mostly non-fatal but can entail serious, potentially lethal health conditions. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure, among others. According to recent UN estimates, Dengue fever counts close to 127,000 cases across Latin America and has already claimed the lives of 124 people.