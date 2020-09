Russian Government Setting Aside $54Mln to Buy Flu Vaccines - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian government will allocate 4.1 billion rubles ($54 million) to buy flu vaccines, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

The vaccines will be available for free vaccination.