Russian Health Authorities Say 215,514 People Under Monitoring On Suspicion Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:28 PM

Russian Health Authorities Say 215,514 People Under Monitoring on Suspicion of COVID-19

Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Thursday that 215,514 people were under medical monitoring on suspicion of the coronavirus infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Thursday that 215,514 people were under medical monitoring on suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

Russia has carried out more than 536,000 COVID-19 tests.

