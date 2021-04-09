Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials Of EpiVacCorona-N Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry has authorized phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of EpiVacCorona-N, one more coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vector research center, according to the ministry's register.
"An open study of safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and immunizing power of the EpiVacCorona-N peptide antigen-based vaccine for preventing COVID, involving volunteers aged 18-60 (phase 1-2)," the register read.
The trials started on April 8 and are set to end on September 30.