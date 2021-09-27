Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials of New Betuvax COVID-19 Vaccine

The Russian Ministry of Health has authorized the start of clinical trials of the new Betuvax recombinant vaccine against COVID-19, according to the register

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has authorized the start of clinical trials of the new Betuvax recombinant vaccine against COVID-19, according to the register.

"Betuvax-CoV-2 (recombinant vaccine for preventing coronavirus infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus). Assessing Betuvax-CoV-2 safety, tolerability and immunological potency in adult healthy volunteers," the register said.