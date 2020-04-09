Russian Health Ministry Recommends Hydroxychloroquine, Mefloquine for COVID-19 Prevention

The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday recommended the Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine drugs to people who have come into contact with COVID-19 carriers to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday recommended the Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine drugs to people who have come into contact with COVID-19 carriers to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus.

"To people who have made contact with a COVID-19 carrier once, we recommend taking Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus," the ministry said.

The same drugs are recommended for people who are located in areas where many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the ministry.

Russia has so far confirmed 10,131 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths from complications related to the disease.

Both Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine are medications used to prevent and treat malaria.