UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry Recommends Hydroxychloroquine, Mefloquine For COVID-19 Prevention

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Russian Health Ministry Recommends Hydroxychloroquine, Mefloquine for COVID-19 Prevention

The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday recommended the Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine drugs to people who have come into contact with COVID-19 carriers to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday recommended the Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine drugs to people who have come into contact with COVID-19 carriers to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus.

"To people who have made contact with a COVID-19 carrier once, we recommend taking Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus," the ministry said.

The same drugs are recommended for people who are located in areas where many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the ministry.

Russia has so far confirmed 10,131 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths from complications related to the disease.

Both Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine are medications used to prevent and treat malaria.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JS Bank, clients deploy Rs 110 m fund for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan receiving $1.4bn in coming week to fight ..

14 minutes ago

Khamenei tells Iranians to avoid Ramadan gathering ..

9 minutes ago

CPEIC surrender four officials services to secreta ..

9 minutes ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa defends WHO after Trump virus ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends high court order regarding ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.