Russian Health Ministry Says Batch Production Of COVID-19 Tests To Be Launched This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Russian Health Ministry Says Batch Production of COVID-19 Tests to Be Launched This Week

The Russian Health Ministry said on Monday that its center of strategic planning and medical and biological risks management would launch later this week batch production of tests systems for diagnosing the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry said on Monday that its center of strategic planning and medical and biological risks management would launch later this week batch production of tests systems for diagnosing the coronavirus.

"The Russian Health Ministry's center of strategic planning and medical and biological risks management will launch this week batch production of test systems for detecting the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus ... through polymerase chain reaction 'AmplyTest SARS-CoV-2'," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The test system was registered by the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare on March 6, the Health Ministry said, adding that up to 50,000 tests will be produced daily.

