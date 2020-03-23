Russian Health Ministry Says Batch Production of COVID-19 Tests to Be Launched This Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020)

"The Russian Health Ministry's center of strategic planning and medical and biological risks management will launch this week batch production of test systems for detecting the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus ... through polymerase chain reaction 'AmplyTest SARS-CoV-2'," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The test system was registered by the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare on March 6, the Health Ministry said, adding that up to 50,000 tests will be produced daily.