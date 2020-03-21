Russian Health Watchdog Says Continues to Monitor 36,500 People Over Suspected COVID-19

Over 36,500 people remain under medical control in Russia due to suspected coronavirus infecton, the country's health and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Over 36,500 people remain under medical control in Russia due to suspected coronavirus infecton, the country's health and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday.

"Russia has conducted medical control over a total of 82,439 people over the past period of 2020. As of 20.03.2020, 36,540 people remain under control," the statement says.

Since December 31, about 4.7 million people have been inspected at border crossing points to prevent the transfer of coronavirus, Rospotrebnadzor said.

"Rospotrebnadzor conducts enhanced double control of people arriving from affected regions using stationary and portable thermal imaging equipment at all checkpoints across the Russian state border. From December 31, 2019 to March 20, 2020, 4,679,000 people were inspected," it said.

As of Friday, Russia has registered 253 cases of the new coronavirus, 12 of the patients have recovered, with no fatalities caused by the COVID-19 so far.