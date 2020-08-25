- Home
- Russian Institute Files Papers for COVID Vaccine Post-Registration Trial - Health Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:55 PM
OBNINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute has filed the paperwork for the post-registration trial of the coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.
"The institute has already submitted documents for post-registration trials," Murashko told reporters.
Next week, the selection process for the volunteers will begin "along with clinical use," the minister said.