Russian Institute Files Papers for COVID Vaccine Post-Registration Trial - Health Minister

OBNINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute has filed the paperwork for the post-registration trial of the coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

"The institute has already submitted documents for post-registration trials," Murashko told reporters.

Next week, the selection process for the volunteers will begin "along with clinical use," the minister said.