Russian Interior Ministry Launches Memo In 7 Languages On Ways To Protect Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:09 PM

The Russian Interior Ministry has launched a memo in seven different languages for migrants on ways to protect themselves against COVID-19, the ministry's press service said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry has launched a memo in seven different languages for migrants on ways to protect themselves against COVID-19, the ministry's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To conduct a broad awareness-raising campaign among citizens of foreign countries, including migrant workers, who are currently on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Russian Interior Ministry has prepared the memo on ways to prevent contraction of the coronavirus, in which the recommendations of health experts have been translated into seven languages: Tajik, Azerbaijani, Armenian, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Chinese and English," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the memo will be published on messengers and social media. Its copies will also be distributed by police in the regions.

On Tuesday, Russia's coronavirus response center said that the country had registered 500 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 2,337. The number of fatalities is at 17.

