Russian Invitro Medical Company To Launch 2-Day Coronavirus Test In April - Press Service

Russian Invitro Medical Company to Launch 2-Day Coronavirus Test in April - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian private medical company Invitro will offer coronavirus (COVID-19) tests starting in mid-April, Invitro press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The company expects the test results to take two days or more to come back.

Invitro is currently buying the necessary supplies.

The company plans to do the tests at four of its five labs in the country � in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Chelyabinsk.

The company did not say how much it would cost to take the test but intends it to be the same throughout the country and close to the cost price.

