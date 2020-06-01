UrduPoint.com
Russian Medication Avifavir Proves 90% Effective In COVID-19 Treatment - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:13 PM

Russian medication Avifavir has proved 90 percent effective in the COVID-19 treatment during the trials, Vladimir Chulanov, the deputy director of a research center with the Health Care Ministry, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian medication Avifavir has proved 90 percent effective in the COVID-19 treatment during the trials, Vladimir Chulanov, the deputy director of a research center with the Health Care Ministry, said Monday.

Last week, the Russian Health Care Ministry approved Avifavir as the first domestic drug for the COVID-19 treatment.

"The preliminary assessment, although that was not the aim of the first stage, showed that the drug was extremely effective, 90 percent effective," Chulanov said.

The plan for the trial is to test the medication on 330 patients, the drug has already been tested with 188 patients, Chulanov said.

