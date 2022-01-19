Russian Military Develop Accelerated Method for Testing for Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

Scientists of the nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops of the Russian armed forces have developed a new method of testing for the coronavirus, which is several times faster than a PCR test and equally accurate, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Scientists of the nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops of the Russian armed forces have developed a new method of testing for the coronavirus, which is several times faster than a PCR test and equally accurate, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"Based on modern methods for the specific indication of pathogens, a set of reagents for the detection of SARS-CoV2 RNA by real-time loop-mediated isothermal amplification has been developed," the ministry told reporters.

"The set ensures the detection of the coronavirus in clinical samples within 30 minutes from the moment the material is taken, while in terms of its sensitivity and specificity, it is not inferior to other medical products based on nucleic acid amplification methods," the ministry said, noting the result is at least 95% accurate.