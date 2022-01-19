UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Develop Accelerated Method For Testing For Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Russian Military Develop Accelerated Method for Testing for Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

Scientists of the nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops of the Russian armed forces have developed a new method of testing for the coronavirus, which is several times faster than a PCR test and equally accurate, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Scientists of the nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops of the Russian armed forces have developed a new method of testing for the coronavirus, which is several times faster than a PCR test and equally accurate, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"Based on modern methods for the specific indication of pathogens, a set of reagents for the detection of SARS-CoV2 RNA by real-time loop-mediated isothermal amplification has been developed," the ministry told reporters.

"The set ensures the detection of the coronavirus in clinical samples within 30 minutes from the moment the material is taken, while in terms of its sensitivity and specificity, it is not inferior to other medical products based on nucleic acid amplification methods," the ministry said, noting the result is at least 95% accurate.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian arm ..

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian army chief, home minister

8 minutes ago
 Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’ ..

Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s volleyball tournament to ope ..

12 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for ensuring women's partici ..

UN rights chief calls for ensuring women's participation in peace processes

24 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

25 seconds ago
 Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill ..

Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill against match-fixing

30 minutes ago
 Balochistan constructed 3732 km roads in three yea ..

Balochistan constructed 3732 km roads in three years

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.