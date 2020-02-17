UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Confirmed Infected With COVID-19 On Quarantined Diamond Princess- Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

Russian National Confirmed Infected With COVID-19 on Quarantined Diamond Princess- Embassy

A Russian national aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Russian embassy in Japan confirmed on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A Russian national aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Russian embassy in Japan confirmed on Monday.

"During a medical screening for COVID-19 infection by the Japanese authorities of all passengers of the vessel, the coronavirus was detected in a Russian citizen on board. In the near future, the Russian woman will be taken to the hospital where she will undergo treatment," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Reported 24 Russian citizens are aboard the quarantined cruise liner, but the woman in question was the first Russian to be diagnosed from among some 454 COVID-19 cases altogether.

The Russian embassy also emphasized that its employees "will continue to provide all necessary assistance to citizens."

This may prove to be the first case of a Russian national infected with the virus, as the two previous cases reported in Russia � who later recovered and were discharged � were citizens of China.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on February 3, where it is set to remain until at least February 19. There were initially 3,700 people aboard, with the number of infected growing daily.

Related Topics

Russia China Yokohama Japan February May Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missi ..

5 minutes ago

IGP inaugurates new office of traffic sector New A ..

20 seconds ago

Afghanistan's Second Vice President stressed the A ..

21 seconds ago

Academia urged to contribute for promoting exports ..

23 seconds ago

Revenue shouldn't be increased by taxing food item ..

7 minutes ago

Finance Division dismisses speculations on IMF Rev ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.