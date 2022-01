Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Administered in Armenia - Health Ministry

(@imziishan)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Armenians can now receive Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, Armenia's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The list of COVID-19 vaccines available in Armenia was expanded to add Sputnik Light, intended to be administered in Armenia only as a booster vaccination," the statement obtained by Sputnik said.

Sputnik V was already among the vaccines administered in the Caucasian country. Armenia became part of the global Sputnik V supply chain when Russian Direct Investment Fund Director Vladimir Primak announced the start of manufacturing in the country.

Armenian health authorities have approved AstraZeneca, CoronaVac, Moderna, Sinofarm and Sputnik V. As of December 30, the country has confirmed 345,126 COVID-19 cases, with 7,986 fatalities. In November, Armenia extended COVID-19 quarantine until June 20, 2022