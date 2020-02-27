Russian Tourists to Get Full Refund for Canceling Trips to Italy, S. Korea, Iran - Agency

Russian tourists have the right to cancel booked trips to Italy, South Korea and Iran and demand from tour operators a full refund due to the current situation with the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in those countries, the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian tourists have the right to cancel booked trips to Italy, South Korea and Iran and demand from tour operators a full refund due to the current situation with the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in those countries, the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) said on Thursday.

"Rostourism reminds tour operators and travel agents that, under the current circumstances, Russian tourists have the unconditional right to demand the termination of the contract for the sale of a tourist product or a change in its conditions," the agency said in a statement following an advisory for tour operators and travel agents to suspend ticket sales to Italy, South Korea and Iran.

Travelers are entitled to a full or partial refund depending on whether the trip has already started, the agency said.

On Wednesday, the Russian consumer rights watchdog recommended that citizens refrain from visiting Italy, South Korea, and Iran because of the exponential growth and spread of COVID-19 in the three countries.

To date, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted the disease, of whom 2,800 have died and more than 32,000 have recovered. South Korea, Italy and Iran have recorded 1,595, 400 and 139 cases, respectively.