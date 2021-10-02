Russian, US Officials To Discuss Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
Sat 02nd October 2021
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will meet with US delegates in Geneva on Saturday to talk about mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, the minister's aide told Sputnik.
"Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will be on the agenda," Alexei Kuznetsov said.