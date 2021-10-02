UrduPoint.com

Russian, US Officials To Discuss Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:44 PM

Russian, US Officials to Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will meet with US delegates in Geneva on Saturday to talk about mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, the minister's aide told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will meet with US delegates in Geneva on Saturday to talk about mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, the minister's aide told Sputnik.

"Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will be on the agenda," Alexei Kuznetsov said.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva

Recent Stories

Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menac ..

Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menace: IGP

25 minutes ago
 Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultiva ..

Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultivation from November

21 minutes ago
 Ten held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

Ten held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

21 minutes ago
 Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cu ..

Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cut

21 minutes ago
 Police seize 4,000 kites, set on fire

Police seize 4,000 kites, set on fire

45 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan expresses dismay at unfair treatment ..

PM Imran Khan expresses dismay at unfair treatment of Pakistan over Afghan situa ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.