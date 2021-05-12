Russian Vaccines Are Effective Against Indian Coronavirus Strain - Deputy Prime Minister

Russian vaccines are effective against the coronavirus strain originating in India, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova assured on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian vaccines are effective against the coronavirus strain originating in India, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova assured on Wednesday.

"Research shows that we are protected," Golikova told reporters.

Russia currently has no confirmed cases of the Indian coronavirus strain, the official added.