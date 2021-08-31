UrduPoint.com

Russians Warned Of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:08 PM

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

The risk of death can be dramatically higher within the first six months after recovery from the coronavirus disease, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The risk of death can be dramatically higher within the first six months after recovery from the coronavirus disease, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"For example, an individual, especially a senior person, had COVID-19.

During the next six months afterward, the risk of death increases sharply," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The authorities have already prepared lists of former coronavirus patients subject to in-depth medical examination, the minister added.

Over the past day, Russia has confirmed 17,813 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6.9 million. The death toll has risen by 795 to 183,224.

Related Topics

Russia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

3 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: ..

Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: NCOC

3 minutes ago
 DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on de ..

DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on deceased quota

6 minutes ago
 5.5-magnitude quake hits 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji ..

5.5-magnitude quake hits 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji -- USGS

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.