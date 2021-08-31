Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The risk of death can be dramatically higher within the first six months after recovery from the coronavirus disease, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"For example, an individual, especially a senior person, had COVID-19.

During the next six months afterward, the risk of death increases sharply," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The authorities have already prepared lists of former coronavirus patients subject to in-depth medical examination, the minister added.

Over the past day, Russia has confirmed 17,813 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6.9 million. The death toll has risen by 795 to 183,224.