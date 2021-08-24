Russia's Chumakov research center plans to publish data on safety and effectiveness of its CoviVac vaccine against the coronaivurs in an international scientific journal in one week, Aydar Ishmukhametov, who heads the research center, announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia's Chumakov research center plans to publish data on safety and effectiveness of its CoviVac vaccine against the coronaivurs in an international scientific journal in one week, Aydar Ishmukhametov, who heads the research center, announced.

"In a week, we will have a publication in Emerging Microbes and Infections ... We promise to distribute its 'bullet points' quite widely in order to answer all questions of the professional community and the population," Ishmukhametov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.