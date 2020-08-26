UrduPoint.com
Russia's Confirmed Cases Top 970,000

Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russia's confirmed cases top 970,000

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia registered 4,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 970,865, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 115 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 16,683.

JAKARTA -- The Jakarta administration has decided to allow businesses to reopen movie theaters under strict health protocols soon, governor of the Indonesian capital city said here on Wednesday.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told a press conference that he will revoke permits of business owners if they are found to violate the health protocols in cinemas.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia reported six new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 9,291, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that one of the new cases is imported and five more are local transmissions.

CANBERRA -- Australia's Victoria state confirmed 24 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, 21 of which linked to aged care outbreaks, making it Australia's second-deadliest day of the pandemic.

It took the country's death toll to 549 and Victoria's to 462.

SUVA -- The South Pacific island nation of Tonga confirmed on Wednesday its intention to join COVAX to access COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Matangi Tonga Online, Tonga's news website, Tonga's Ministry of Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Siale'Akau'ola said on Wednesday that the island nation has provided an Expression of Interest to join COVAX to access COVID-19 vaccines.

ISTANBUL -- Turkey on Wednesday adopted new restrictions on some social activities in 14 provinces to curb the rising daily new COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Interior Ministry said that a notice sent to provincial governorships the previous day that some specific activities are banned in these provinces, including the capital Ankara and northwestern Bursa.

BEIJING -- China issued altogether 16 batches of government bonds for COVID-19 control this year, totaling 1 trillion Yuan (about 144.76 billion U.S. Dollars), a finance official said Wednesday.

The bonds included 200 billion yuan of five-year bonds, 100 billion yuan of seven-year bonds and 700 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, said Wang Xiaolong, director of the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance.

