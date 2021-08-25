UrduPoint.com

Russia's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 6.8 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:46 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases exceed 6.8 mln

Russia registered 19,536 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,804,910, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 19,536 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,804,910, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 809 to 178,423, and the number of recoveries increased by 19,654 to 6,073,157.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,402 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,558,789.

According to media reports, more than 35.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the ..

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the damage caused to her body by ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture highlights services of museums and h ..

Dubai Culture highlights services of museums and heritage sites

19 minutes ago
 Scores of ongoing uplift projects show KP govt kee ..

Scores of ongoing uplift projects show KP govt keenness to rapidly develop merge ..

9 minutes ago
 District administration committed to resolving res ..

District administration committed to resolving residents' problems: DC

9 minutes ago
 Poland Says to Finish Afghanistan Evacuation on We ..

Poland Says to Finish Afghanistan Evacuation on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 China Ready to Strengthen Coordination With Russia ..

China Ready to Strengthen Coordination With Russia on Afghanistan - Xi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.