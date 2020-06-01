UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Near 415,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:36 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Russia has confirmed 9,035 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total to 414,878, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The death toll increased by 162 to 4,855, while 175,877 people have recovered, including 3,994 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 2,297 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 183,088.

As of Sunday, 304,808 people were under medical observation, while more than 10.9 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement Monday.

