Russia's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 960,000

Mon 24th August 2020

Russia's COVID-19 cases surpass 960,000

Russia registered 4,744 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 961,493, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,744 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 961,493, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 65 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 16,448.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 625 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 257,749, the response center said.

According to the statement, 773,095 people have recovered so far, including 2,456 over the past day.

As of Sunday, 217,739 people were still under medical observation, while over 34.6 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.

