Russia registered 4,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 970,865, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 970,865, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 115 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 16,683.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region by the virus, reported 640 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 259,070, the response center said.

According to the statement, 786,150 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 6,403 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 211,224 people were still under medical observation, while over 35.1 million tests have been conducted across the country.