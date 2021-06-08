Russia registered 9,977 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase since March 14, taking the nationwide tally to 5,145,843, the country's monitoring and response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Russia registered 9,977 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase since March 14, taking the nationwide tally to 5,145,843, the country's monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 379 to 124,496 on Monday, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,883 to 4,752,085.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,817 new cases, the largest daily rise since May 14, taking the city's total to 1,205,090.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for unity in the fight against the coronavirus, stressing that it is too early to declare a victory over the pandemic.

According to official data, 30,708,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Sunday.