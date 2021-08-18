UrduPoint.com

Russia's Eastern Economic Forum To Vaccinate All Staff Against COVID-19 - Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:12 PM

Russia's Eastern Economic Forum to Vaccinate All Staff Against COVID-19 - Governor

All personnel at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok will be obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they had been infected with the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said in an interview with Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) All personnel at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok will be obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they had been infected with the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In order to be allowed at the site, the forum staff must be vaccinated unless they had the disease in the last six months," Kozhemyako said, adding that the organizers are also planning to conduct a seasonal flu vaccination.

The governor ebulliently describes the forum venue as an "island of safety" and promised that all necessary precautions will be implemented.

"All events will be held strictly in accordance with the restrictions and, of course, with the mask requirement in place. We plan to have a chessboard-like sitting arrangement or partial filling of halls with groups of up to 40 people," Kozhemyako explained.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year's forum is scheduled to take place from September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Vladivostok SITE September 2015 Event All From

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day to be marked on Thursday

World Humanitarian Day to be marked on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Facebook, TikTok Say Will Keep Bans on Content Pro ..

Facebook, TikTok Say Will Keep Bans on Content Promoting Taliban

4 minutes ago
 Europe markets rise at open

Europe markets rise at open

16 minutes ago
 World community should hold transformed Taliban to ..

World community should hold transformed Taliban to their assurances: Munir Akram ..

16 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ashu ..

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ashura Day

16 minutes ago
 Beijing Pledges to Assist Afghanistan's Economic R ..

Beijing Pledges to Assist Afghanistan's Economic Recovery

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.