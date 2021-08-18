All personnel at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok will be obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they had been infected with the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said in an interview with Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) All personnel at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok will be obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they had been infected with the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In order to be allowed at the site, the forum staff must be vaccinated unless they had the disease in the last six months," Kozhemyako said, adding that the organizers are also planning to conduct a seasonal flu vaccination.

The governor ebulliently describes the forum venue as an "island of safety" and promised that all necessary precautions will be implemented.

"All events will be held strictly in accordance with the restrictions and, of course, with the mask requirement in place. We plan to have a chessboard-like sitting arrangement or partial filling of halls with groups of up to 40 people," Kozhemyako explained.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year's forum is scheduled to take place from September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.