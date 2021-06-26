UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Euro Host Saint Petersburg Posts Record Covid Toll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

Russia's Euro host Saint Petersburg posts record Covid toll

Russia's Euro 2020 host Saint Petersburg on Saturday reported the country's highest daily Covid-19 toll for a city since the start of the pandemic, data showed

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's Euro 2020 host Saint Petersburg on Saturday reported the country's highest daily Covid-19 toll for a city since the start of the pandemic, data showed.

Official figures said the city, which is hosting seven Euro 2020 matches including a quarter final, recorded 107 virus deaths over the last 24 hours. Russian news agencies said this was the hightest toll of any Russian city since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Russia Petersburg Euro 2020

Recent Stories

Three FESCO employees dismissed

2 minutes ago

AJK Election Commission issues code of conduct for ..

2 minutes ago

Southgate can gain 'revenge' against Germany at Eu ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2,233 reco ..

24 minutes ago

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lock ..

19 minutes ago

Vinales sets pace in Dutch MotoGP third practice

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.