Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's Euro 2020 host Saint Petersburg on Saturday reported the country's highest daily Covid-19 toll for a city since the start of the pandemic, data showed.

Official figures said the city, which is hosting seven Euro 2020 matches including a quarter final, recorded 107 virus deaths over the last 24 hours. Russian news agencies said this was the hightest toll of any Russian city since the start of the pandemic.