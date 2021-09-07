The coronavirus vaccine developed by the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) is likely to provide a longer-lasting protection than others, FMBA Department of Translational Medicine and Innovative Technologies Head Daria Kryuchko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine developed by the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) is likely to provide a longer-lasting protection than others, FMBA Department of Translational Medicine and Innovative Technologies Head Daria Kryuchko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's health ministry authorized clinical trials of the vaccine in July.

"Its key effect is [developing] cell immunity, so we have reasons to hope that this vaccine will have a longer-lasting effect," Kryuchko said.

The vaccine was developed by FMBA's St. Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums on a new technological platform. It is aimed primarily at developing cell immunity using conservative low-variable proteins of the virus as a target.