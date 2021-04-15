Russia's FMBA Completes Preclinical Studies Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Head
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:02 PM
The Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) has completed preclinical studies of a COVID-19 vaccine, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) has completed preclinical studies of a COVID-19 vaccine, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.
"Preclinical studies of a vaccine against SARS-COV-2 are almost finished," Skvortsova said at the final board of the FMBA, adding that the vaccine targets the conservative, low-variable portions of the virus and induces the development of three types of cellular immunity.