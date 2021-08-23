UrduPoint.com

Russia's FMBA Finishing 2nd Phase Of MIR-19 COVID-19 Drug Clinical Trials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:14 PM

Russia's FMBA Finishing 2nd Phase of MIR-19 COVID-19 Drug Clinical Trials

The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) is finishing the second phase of clinical trials of its coronavirus drug MIR-19 and plans to submit a report to the ministry of health in September, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) is finishing the second phase of clinical trials of its coronavirus drug MIR-19 and plans to submit a report to the ministry of health in September, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday.

"MIR-19 has been presented, we are finishing the second phase of the clinical trials, around 160 patients have received MIR-19 so far. We plan to submit a report to the health ministry sometime in September and then decide on its registration," Skvortsova said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

Mir-19 is a unique drug based on the use of microRNAs that block certain parts of the virus. The drug is absolutely safe for humans, it is capable of preventing the most severe forms of the coronavirus infection.

More Stories From Health

