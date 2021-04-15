The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) received on Wednesday a permission for phase 2 clinical trials of the Mir-19 drug against the coronavirus, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) received on Wednesday a permission for phase 2 clinical trials of the Mir-19 drug against the coronavirus, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said.

"We got the permit for the phase 2 clinical trials yesterday, we are fully prepared," Skvortsova told reporters on Thurdsay.

Skvortsova expressed hope that the drug would be registered by the end of the year.

Mir-19 is a unique drug based on the use of microRNAs that block certain parts of the virus.