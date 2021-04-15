- Home
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:48 PM
The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) received on Wednesday a permission for phase 2 clinical trials of the Mir-19 drug against the coronavirus, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said
"We got the permit for the phase 2 clinical trials yesterday, we are fully prepared," Skvortsova told reporters on Thurdsay.
Skvortsova expressed hope that the drug would be registered by the end of the year.
Mir-19 is a unique drug based on the use of microRNAs that block certain parts of the virus.