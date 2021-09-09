The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) will continue phase 2 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine until the end of 2021, the FMBA chief, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) will continue phase 2 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine until the end of 2021, the FMBA chief, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Thursday.

"In fact, the first phase is completed, the second phase of research is starting, it will definitely go on for several months, likely until the end of this year," Skvortsova told reporters.