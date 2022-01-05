Russia's Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, is expected to launch a nasal vaccination delivery against COVID-19 this year, its chief, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik

"First of all, the nasal vaccine should become available," Gintsburg said when asked what vaccines developed at the center can be expected in 2022.

The center also plans to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine against influenza and coronavirus at once, he added.

"I think that next year the vaccine (against the coronavirus and flu) will be available to all children - those who wish, of course - vaccination will be absolutely voluntary," Ginsburg explained.

Russia's vaccination portfolio includes three vaccines developed by the Gamaleya Center, including Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, and Sputnik M, aimed for teens aged 12-17 and registered in November 2021.