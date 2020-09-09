UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Plans To Create Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, Flu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:26 PM

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Plans to Create Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, Flu

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology plans to create a combined vaccine that would protect against both flu and COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institute, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology plans to create a combined vaccine that would protect against both flu and COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institute, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The first batch of the vaccine has recently entered civil circulation.

"We plan to create a combination vaccine that would protect both against the coronavirus and flu," Gintsburg said.

Gintsburg added that clinical trials would be needed. He also said that it was currently not possible to say when the vaccine would be released.

Related Topics

World Russia August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan will visit Paki ..

1 minute ago

Babar Azam loses top position in ICC Men’s T20I ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,218 to 1,041,007

5 minutes ago

S. Korea's employment keeps falling for 6 months

5 minutes ago

53rd ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting kicks off on ..

5 minutes ago

Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 1,176 to 253,474

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.