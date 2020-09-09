(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology plans to create a combined vaccine that would protect against both flu and COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institute, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology plans to create a combined vaccine that would protect against both flu and COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institute, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The first batch of the vaccine has recently entered civil circulation.

"We plan to create a combination vaccine that would protect both against the coronavirus and flu," Gintsburg said.

Gintsburg added that clinical trials would be needed. He also said that it was currently not possible to say when the vaccine would be released.