Russia's Gamaleya Institute Starts Pre-Clinical Trials Of Intranasal Coronavirus Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:01 PM
Russia's Gamaleya institute is launching pre-clinical trials of an intranasal vaccine against the coronavirus, institute director Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with Sputnik
Russia's Gamaleya institute is launching pre-clinical trials of an intranasal vaccine against the coronavirus, institute director Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with Sputnik.
It was revealed in mid-February that Russian scientists had developed a nose spray form of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said back then that the two-component drug would not replace full vaccination but could be used as additional protection.
"We have obtained a patent for the intranasal vaccine. In fact, we are now launching pre-clinical trials," Gintsburg revealed.