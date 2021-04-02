Russia's Gamaleya institute is launching pre-clinical trials of an intranasal vaccine against the coronavirus, institute director Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya institute is launching pre-clinical trials of an intranasal vaccine against the coronavirus, institute director Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with Sputnik.

It was revealed in mid-February that Russian scientists had developed a nose spray form of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said back then that the two-component drug would not replace full vaccination but could be used as additional protection.

"We have obtained a patent for the intranasal vaccine. In fact, we are now launching pre-clinical trials," Gintsburg revealed.