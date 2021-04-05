UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gamaleya Prepared All Necessary Papers On Sputnik V For EMA Representatives

Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, is getting ready for the upcoming visit of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) representatives, it has already prepared the set of documents related to the vaccine, institute chief Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik

A group of EMA experts on clinical studies control is set to arrive in Russia on Saturday.

"We are always ready, we are always open. We have prepared a complete batch of documents, which the experts may find interesting. Our professionals who mapped out these documents and composed them will be present, they will be ready to answer any question of the experts," Gintsburg continued.

The Gamaleya institute has repeatedly communicated with foreign experts, the scientist recalled.

"As we both understand, there is not only the scientific aspect, there is a political aspect and an economic aspect related to drugs promotion to different markets, including the very rich European market. So, it is quite easy to predict what kind of difficulties we, or, more precisely the Sputnik V, will face further. As for the scientific aspect, we guarantee that everything is fine," Gintsburg noted.

