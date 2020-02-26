UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Measures Amid Coronavirus Target Everyone, Not Only Chinese Nationals - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Russia's Measures Amid Coronavirus Target Everyone, Not Only Chinese Nationals - Kremlin

The measures that Russia is taking to prevent the novel coronavius spreading target everyone, not only Chinese nationals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent publication by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The measures that Russia is taking to prevent the novel coronavius spreading target everyone, not only Chinese nationals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent publication by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

The newspaper has released a letter, allegedly sent by the Chinese Embassy in Russia to the office of the Moscow mayor. In this letter, the embassy expresses concerns over alleged widespread checks of Chinese nationals, saying that this may jeopardize the countries' relations.

"As for the work of the headquarters [on coronavirus prevention] and the measures to prevent coronavirus spreading in Russia, these measures target everyone.

As you may know, measures to prevent coronavirus spreading are implemented even in the Kremlin, when large-scale public events start. And believe me, not only Chinese nationals enter the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters.

Since Russia highly values its relations with China, any discrimination is out of question, he added.

"Unfortunately, I do not know anything about the letter. Perhaps, it has been delivered through diplomatic channels, through the Foreign Ministry," Peskov went on to say.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

10 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

19 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

19 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

19 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

19 minutes ago

Danone sees 100-mn-euro hit from coronavirus in Q1 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.