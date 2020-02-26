(@FahadShabbir)

The measures that Russia is taking to prevent the novel coronavius spreading target everyone, not only Chinese nationals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent publication by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The measures that Russia is taking to prevent the novel coronavius spreading target everyone, not only Chinese nationals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent publication by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

The newspaper has released a letter, allegedly sent by the Chinese Embassy in Russia to the office of the Moscow mayor. In this letter, the embassy expresses concerns over alleged widespread checks of Chinese nationals, saying that this may jeopardize the countries' relations.

"As for the work of the headquarters [on coronavirus prevention] and the measures to prevent coronavirus spreading in Russia, these measures target everyone.

As you may know, measures to prevent coronavirus spreading are implemented even in the Kremlin, when large-scale public events start. And believe me, not only Chinese nationals enter the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters.

Since Russia highly values its relations with China, any discrimination is out of question, he added.

"Unfortunately, I do not know anything about the letter. Perhaps, it has been delivered through diplomatic channels, through the Foreign Ministry," Peskov went on to say.