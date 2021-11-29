UrduPoint.com

Russia's Next Step Amid Emergence Of Omicron Variant To Depend On Scientists

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:19 PM

Russia's Next Step Amid Emergence of Omicron Variant to Depend on Scientists

Russia's next steps amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant will depend on the conclusions of scientists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's next steps amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant will depend on the conclusions of scientists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Now, in fact, the whole world and the WHO are trying to understand how dangerous it is.

In this case, you know that this information is being analyzed at the government headquarters: decisions were made very quickly to close entry to Russia from some destinations. As for the further possible steps, this will depend on the conclusions that scientists make about how infectious this strain is, what the consequences can be, how much the available arsenal of vaccines is able to insure against infection and against the severe course of the disease," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Russia From Government Arsenal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee valu ..

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee value astonishing: Mian Zahid Huss ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al- ..

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

12 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s ..

UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

20 minutes ago
 PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fea ..

PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fears of Omicron

26 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National ..

U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National Library of Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Chinese Language dept organises "China Culture Day ..

Chinese Language dept organises "China Culture Day" at NUML

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.