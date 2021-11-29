Russia's next steps amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant will depend on the conclusions of scientists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's next steps amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant will depend on the conclusions of scientists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Now, in fact, the whole world and the WHO are trying to understand how dangerous it is.

In this case, you know that this information is being analyzed at the government headquarters: decisions were made very quickly to close entry to Russia from some destinations. As for the further possible steps, this will depend on the conclusions that scientists make about how infectious this strain is, what the consequences can be, how much the available arsenal of vaccines is able to insure against infection and against the severe course of the disease," Peskov told reporters.