UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Public Health Chief Assesses Country's COVID-19 Situation As Stable

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Public Health Chief Assesses Country's COVID-19 Situation as Stable

Russia's coronavirus situation is stable, with the daily growth rate standing at no more than 0.5 percent on average and slightly exceeding 1 percent only in some regions, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia's coronavirus situation is stable, with the daily growth rate standing at no more than 0.5 percent on average and slightly exceeding 1 percent only in some regions, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"In general, the epidemiological situation with regards to the novel coronavirus infection remains stable in the Russian Federation over the past months. The incidence growth rate does not exceed 0.5 percent. It is slightly over 1 percent only in 15 regions across the Russian Federation," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordination council.

Related Topics

Russia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADQ launches &#039;Silal&#039; to enhance food and ..

49 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

56 seconds ago

Former Lahore High Court judge to hear Saleem Mali ..

6 minutes ago

Power consumers facing double-edged sword of tarif ..

26 minutes ago

JIIC awards Jubail Island homes design contract

31 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.