Russia's coronavirus situation is stable, with the daily growth rate standing at no more than 0.5 percent on average and slightly exceeding 1 percent only in some regions, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia's coronavirus situation is stable, with the daily growth rate standing at no more than 0.5 percent on average and slightly exceeding 1 percent only in some regions, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"In general, the epidemiological situation with regards to the novel coronavirus infection remains stable in the Russian Federation over the past months. The incidence growth rate does not exceed 0.5 percent. It is slightly over 1 percent only in 15 regions across the Russian Federation," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordination council.